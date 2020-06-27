Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 Today At upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP will declare the UP Board Class 10 Result 2020 today. Students can access the UP Board Class 10 result on the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who holds the portfolio of the secondary education department, will release the results at 12 pm today. This year, over 30 lakh students are awaiting the results for the UP board exams. UP Board Class 10 exams were held between February 18 and March 3.

A total of 30,24,480 students wrote the Class 10 exams in UP. Another 27,72,656 students wrote the intermediate exams. The UP Board Class 12 results are also being declared today.

Despite the very large numbers, the UPMSP typically has the largest number of candidates in the country, the UP board results are usually released by the end of April each year. But this year evaluation was delayed by the COVID-19 epidemic. UPMSP had initially planned to start the board exam evaluation by May 5 but had to push the dates further back in some districts due to teachers’ protests citing safety concerns amid COVID-19. The UPMSP had completed evaluation for both groups of students by June 1.

UP Board Class 10 Result 2020: How To Check

Candidates can check the UP Board Result by following the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to upmsp.edu.in or upresults.in,

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘UP Board Result 2020 Class 10.

Step 3: Enter Roll Number and other login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Result with subject- wise marks will be displayed on the screen.