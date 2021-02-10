UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams From April 24

UPMSP has released the Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and Intermediate exam schedule. The UPMSP Class 10 and Intermediate exams will begin from April 24, 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 10, 2021 3:13 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

UP Board Result 2020: Classes 10, 12 Improvement, Compartment Results Out At Upmsp.edu.in
UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Admit Card 2020 Released At Upmsp.edu.in
UP Board 2020: Uttar Pradesh Board Releases COVID-19 Guidelines For Improvement And Compartment Exam
Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2020: Application For Improvement Test Starts Tomorrow
UK Board Results Soon. Direct Link Here
UP Board Result 2020: 87 HS (Class 10) And 47 Intermediate (Class 12) Schools Record Zero Pass Percentage
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams From April 24
UP Board Class 10, Intermediate Schedule Released; Exams From April 24
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Board Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 and 12 board exam time-table. The UPMSP Class 10 and UPMSP Class 12 Intermediate exam will begin from April 24, 2021 and will be held in designated centres in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 Uttar Pradesh board exams will continue till May 10, 2021 and Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Intermediate exams will end on May 12, 2021.

The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and Class 12 final exams will be held in shifts, the first between 8 am and 11:15 am and the second from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The Class 10 UP board and Class 12 UP board exams will start with Hindi paper on the first day.

As per UPMSP, as many as 29,94,312 students will take the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 exams and 26,09,501 students will appear for UPMSP Class 12 exams this year.

The states’ board examinations have undergone several changes amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation. While most of the schools have conducted online classes throughout 2020, they are now slowly opening in a staggered manner to conduct in-person classes and give practical training to the students and prepare them for the upcoming 2021 board exams. States including Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra have also released the upcoming 2021 board exam schedules.

Click here for more Education News
UPMSP
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Nursery Admission 2021-22: Check Important Dates, Other Details
Delhi Nursery Admission 2021-22: Check Important Dates, Other Details
ATMA 2021 Admit Card Released; Exam On February 14
ATMA 2021 Admit Card Released; Exam On February 14
IGNOU Opens Registration For PG Diploma In Corporate Social Responsibility; Apply by February 28
IGNOU Opens Registration For PG Diploma In Corporate Social Responsibility; Apply by February 28
NEET PG 2021 On April 18, Registration Begins Soon
NEET PG 2021 On April 18, Registration Begins Soon
Nursery Admissions In Delhi To Begin From February 18: Directorate of Education
Nursery Admissions In Delhi To Begin From February 18: Directorate of Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................