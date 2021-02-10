UP Board Class 10, Intermediate Schedule Released; Exams From April 24

The Uttar Pradesh Board Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10 and 12 board exam time-table. The UPMSP Class 10 and UPMSP Class 12 Intermediate exam will begin from April 24, 2021 and will be held in designated centres in pen-and-paper mode. The Class 10 Uttar Pradesh board exams will continue till May 10, 2021 and Uttar Pradesh Class 12 Intermediate exams will end on May 12, 2021.

The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 and Class 12 final exams will be held in shifts, the first between 8 am and 11:15 am and the second from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The Class 10 UP board and Class 12 UP board exams will start with Hindi paper on the first day.

As per UPMSP, as many as 29,94,312 students will take the Uttar Pradesh Class 10 exams and 26,09,501 students will appear for UPMSP Class 12 exams this year.

The states’ board examinations have undergone several changes amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation. While most of the schools have conducted online classes throughout 2020, they are now slowly opening in a staggered manner to conduct in-person classes and give practical training to the students and prepare them for the upcoming 2021 board exams. States including Bihar, Odisha and Maharashtra have also released the upcoming 2021 board exam schedules.