UP Board Class 10, 12 Result: Highlights From Last Year

Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board Class 10, 12 result expected soon

UP Board result 2021 date for Class 10 and Class 12 students is expected to be announced soon. UP Board result will be announced for over 50 lakh students (combined) at the official website upbord.nic.in. A direct link will also be activated at results.nic.in 2021 UP Board. Last year, a total 83.31 per cent of Class 10 students and 74.63 per cent of Class 12 students had cleared the UP Board exams. State Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma announced the UP Board results. The pass percentage among girls was higher than boys.

Check last year’s highlights here:

In High School exam, 87.29% girls had passed as opposed to 79.78 per cent boys.

In intermediate, 81.69% girls and 68.88 per cent boys had passed the UP board exams.

In Class 10, 83.44% regular students and 65.03% private students passed UP Board exam. In class 12, 74.64 per cent regular and 74.28 per cent private students had passed.

Among schools, 114 had registered less than 20% result in Class 10 and 136 schools had registered less than 20% result in Class 12.

Total 33 students had been placed in top 10 in Class 10 exam and 11 have been placed in top 10 in Class 12 exam.

In UP Board Intermediate exam, the top three districts were Mahoba with 89.24% pass percentage, Shamli with 88.03% pass percentage, and Amroha with 87.32% pass percentage.

In High School examination, the top three districts were Amroha with 93.01% pass percentage, Shamli with 92.20% pass percentage, and Kanpur City with 91.64% pass percentage.

In UP board Class 10 exam, maximum students appeared for Hindi paper (28,73,374 students) and 81.64% had passed. In English, 80.51% out of 26,67,822 students who appeared had passed. Pass percentage in Science and Social Science subjects was 80.40% and 82.64%.

In UP board Class 12 exams, 76.11% students had passed in Physics, 77.55% have passed in Chemistry, 84.04% students had passed in Biology, 89.77% had passed in General Hindi, 76.80% students had passed in History, and 86.64% had passed in Economics.