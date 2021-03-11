UP Board Class 10 Board Exam: Maths Syllabus, Exam Pattern, Chapter-Wise Weightage

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the Class 10 board examinations from April 24. This year, Board examinations will begin with Hindi paper and end with Mathematics paper on May 10. As many as 29,94,312 students in Class 10 will appear for the exams this year, as per data shared by UPMSP.

UP Board syllabus has been reduced by 30 per cent in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released a revised syllabus at the official site, upmsp.edu.in, for Class 9, 10, 11 and 12.

UP Board Time Table 2021: Class 10

Date Time Exam April 24 8 am to 11:15 am Hindi April 28 2 pm to 5:15 pm Computer April 29 2 pm to 5:15 pm Economics, Commerce April 30 8 am to 11:15 am English May 3 8 am to 11:15 am Social Science May 4 2 pm to 5:15 pm Information Technology May 5 8 am to 11:15 am Science May 10 8 am to 11:15 am Maths





UP Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus:

UNIT I: Number Systems: Five Marks

1.Real Numbers

Periods Euclid’s division lemma, Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic - statements after reviewing work done earlier and after illustrating and motivating through examples. Proofs of irrationality of √2, √3, √5, decimal representation of rational numbers in terms of terminating/non-terminating recurring decimals.

UNIT II: Algebra: 18 Marks

2.Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

Pair of linear equations in two variables and graphical method of their solution, consistency/inconsistency. Solution of a pair of linear equations in two variables algebraically - by substitution, by elimination and by cross multiplication method. Simple problems on equations reducible to linear equations.

3.Quadratic Equations

Standard form of a quadratic equation ax2 + bx + c = 0, (a ≠ 0). Solutions of quadratic equations (only real roots) by factorization, by completing the square and by using quadratic formula. Relationship between discriminant and nature of roots. Situation problems based on quadratic equations related to day to day activities to be incorporated.

UNIT III: Coordinate Geometry: 5 Marks

1.Lines (In two-dimensions)

Review: Concepts of coordinate geometry, graphs of linear equations, Distance formula, Section formula (internal division), Area of a triangle.

UNIT IV: Geometry: 12 Marks

1.Triangles

Definitions, examples, counter examples of similar triangles.

1. (Prove) If a line is drawn parallel to one side of a triangle to intersect the other two sides in distinct points, the other two sides are divided in the same ratio.

2. (Motivate) If a line divides two sides of a triangle in the same ratio, the line is parallel to the third side.

3. (Motivate) If in two triangles, the corresponding angles are equal, their corresponding sides are proportional and the triangles are similar.

4. (Motivate) If the corresponding sides of two triangles are proportional, their corresponding angles are equal and the two triangles are similar.

5. (Motivate) If one angle of a triangle is equal to one angle of another triangle and the sides including these angles are proportional, the two triangles are similar.

6. (Motivate) If a perpendicular is drawn from the vertex of the right angle to the hypotenuse, the triangles on each side of the perpendicular are similar to the whole

7. (Prove) The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to the ratio of the squares of their corresponding sides.

8. (Prove) In a right triangle, the square on the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares on the other two sides.

9. (Prove) In a triangle, if the square on one side is equal to sum of the squares on the other two sides, the angles opposite to the first side is a right angle.

2. Constructions

1. Division of a line segment in a given ratio (internally).

2. Tangents to a circle from a point outside it.

3. Construction of a triangle similar to a given triangle.

UNIT V: Trigonometry: 10 Marks

1. Introduction to Trigonometry Trigonometric ratios of an acute angle of a right-angled triangle. Proof of their existence (well defined); motivate the ratios whichever are defined at 0o and 90o. Values of the trigonometric ratios. Relationships between the ratios.

2. Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric ratios of complementary angles.

3. Heights and Distances: Angle of elevation, Angle of Depression

Simple problems on heights and distances. Problems should not involve more than two right triangles. Angles of elevation / depression

UNIT VI: Mensuration: 10 Marks

1.Areas Related to Circles

Periods Motivate the area of a circle; area of sectors and segments of a circle.

Problems based on areas and perimeter / circumference of the above said plane figures. Plane figures involving triangles, simple quadrilaterals and circle should be taken.

2.Surface Areas and Volumes

1. Surface areas and volumes of combinations of any two of the following: cubes, cuboids, spheres, hemispheres and right circular cylinders/cones. Frustum of a cone.

2. Problems involving converting one type of metallic solid into another and other mixed problems. (Problems with combination of not more than two different solids be taken).

UNIT VII: Statistics And Probability: 10 Marks

1. Statistics

Mean, median and mode of grouped data (bimodal situation to be avoided). Cumulative frequency graph.

Internal Assessment: 15 Marks

(Questions should also be asked from the book “Bharat ka Paramparagat Ganit Gyan” – Class 10)

Project Work: 15 Marks

Student should prepare any two projects from the following (serial no- 1 to 11), teachers can also give other projects related to the subject from their level and one project from point 12 should be compulsorily prepared by the students.

1- Verification of Pythagoras Theorem by constructing triangles and the squares on a cardboard or chart paper.

2- Use of statistics in demography.

3- To study the role of the different geometrical shapes in architecture and construction.

4- Knowledge of sign of trigonometrical ratio through charts / expressing through diagram in the corresponding ratio of triangles the trigonometric ratio of angles, complementary angles etc.

5- Any one of North Medival Mathematician’s (Ramanujan, Narayan Pandit etc.) life and their contributions in Mathematics.

6- Make 2 different cylinders by taking two papers of 24 × 42 cm size and turning them by its length and width direction and calculate whose curved surface and volume will be greater or maximum.

7- To study of different direct and indirect taxes imposed by the Government.

8- Functional analysis of the statement that “Angle subtended by an arc at the centre is double the angle subtended by it at any point on the remaining part of the circle”.

9- Making of Sextent (for measuring distance) and its use.

10- Utility of Mathematical Principles in Drawing.

11- GivethedetailofdifferentstepsforgrantingtheloanfromBanktobuyacar or house.

12- Any one project from the following three parts of the recommended book

“Bharat ka Paramparagat Ganit Gyan” – Class 10. Part a. Bright tradition of Mathematics in India. Part b. Traditional methods of calculation. Part c. Renowned Mathematicians of India.