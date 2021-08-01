UP Board Class 10, 12th Result 2021: Students Can Contact Here For Any Grievance

UP Board Releases Complaint Email IDs For Students

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has declared the UP Board Class 10 and12th Result 2021 on July 31. The UP Board has now released some region-wise e- mail addresses through which students can register complaints, dissatisfaction, or any other grievances to the UP board authorities.

Students are required to send an application with their name, class, roll number, district, and other relevant details to a dedicated email address for their region. After mailing the application, respective students can contact the helpdesk number of the regional office to know the progress of their application.

UP Board Class 10, 12th Result 2021: Region Wise Grievance Email ID and Contact Details:

Regional Office Email ID Contact Details Prayagraj roprgresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com 0532- 2423265 Varanasi rovnsresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com 0542-2509990

Meerut romrtresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com 0121-26660742 Bareilly



roblyresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com 0581-2576494 Gorakhpur rogkpresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com 0551-2205271 Main Office

mspresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com 0532-2622767





UP Board Class 10, 12th Result 2021

In the intermediate examination, out of 26,10,247 candidates, a total of 25,54,813 candidates passed. The passing percentage is 97.88. Among these candidates, there are 19,74,317 boys and 11,35,930 girls, out of which 14,37,033. Boys and 13,17,780 girls have passed. The pass percentage of boys is 97.47 and that of girls is 98.40. The pass percentage of girls among all the candidates is 0.93 more than the pass percentage of boys. The general promotion has been given to 62,506 candidates.

In the high school examination, out of total 29,96,031 candidates, 20,82,055 candidates passed. The passing percentage of UP Board 10th Result 2021 is 99.53. Among these candidates, 16,76,916 are boys and 13.73, 115 are girls, out of which 16,68,868 boys and 1 3,13,187 girls have passed. The pass percentage of boys is 99.52 and that of girls is 99.55. The pass percentage of girls among all the candidates is 0.03 more than the pass percentage of boys. The general promotion has been given to 82, 238 candidates.



