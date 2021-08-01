  • Home
  UP Board Class 10, 12th Result 2021: Students Can Contact Here For Any Grievance

UPMSP has declared the UP Board Class 10 and12th Result 2021 on July 31. UP Board has now released some region-wise e- mail addresses through which students can register complaints, dissatisfaction, or any other grievances to the UP board authorities.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 1, 2021 9:58 pm IST

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has declared the UP Board Class 10 and12th Result 2021 on July 31. The UP Board has now released some region-wise e- mail addresses through which students can register complaints, dissatisfaction, or any other grievances to the UP board authorities.

Students are required to send an application with their name, class, roll number, district, and other relevant details to a dedicated email address for their region. After mailing the application, respective students can contact the helpdesk number of the regional office to know the progress of their application.

Check the UP Board Class 10, 12th Result 2021 Live Updates

UP Board Class 10, 12th Result 2021: Region Wise Grievance Email ID and Contact Details:

Regional Office

Email ID

Contact Details

Prayagraj

roprgresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com

0532- 2423265

Varanasi

rovnsresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com

0542-2509990


Meerut

romrtresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com

0121-26660742

Bareilly



roblyresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com

0581-2576494

Gorakhpur

rogkpresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com

0551-2205271

Main Office


mspresult2021helpdesk@gmail.com

0532-2622767


UP Board Class 10, 12th Result 2021

In the intermediate examination, out of 26,10,247 candidates, a total of 25,54,813 candidates passed. The passing percentage is 97.88. Among these candidates, there are 19,74,317 boys and 11,35,930 girls, out of which 14,37,033. Boys and 13,17,780 girls have passed. The pass percentage of boys is 97.47 and that of girls is 98.40. The pass percentage of girls among all the candidates is 0.93 more than the pass percentage of boys. The general promotion has been given to 62,506 candidates.

In the high school examination, out of total 29,96,031 candidates, 20,82,055 candidates passed. The passing percentage of UP Board 10th Result 2021 is 99.53. Among these candidates, 16,76,916 are boys and 13.73, 115 are girls, out of which 16,68,868 boys and 1 3,13,187 girls have passed. The pass percentage of boys is 99.52 and that of girls is 99.55. The pass percentage of girls among all the candidates is 0.03 more than the pass percentage of boys. The general promotion has been given to 82, 238 candidates.


