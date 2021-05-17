UP Board Class 10, 12 revised date sheet circulating online is fake, Board Secretary has confirmed

A ‘fake’ date sheet of Class 12 and 10 board examinations is circulating on social media platforms. The date sheet is allegedly issued by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). However, Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has confirmed that the viral date sheet is fake.

“It is informed that the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations date sheet of the year 2021 was being circulated on WhatsApp dated 17-5-2021 which says that examinations will be held from 05 June 2021 to 25 June 2021. This timetable is absolutely fake. FIR will be registered against those who have circulated this fake news,” the Board Secretary said.

Uttar Pradesh government had postponed Classes 10 and 12 board examinations a month ago and the authorities are yet to decide whether these exams will be cancelled amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

At the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a decision was also taken to extend the closure of schools until further notice. School teachers in Uttar Pradesh have also been allowed to work from home until the situation improves.

A total of 56,03,813 candidates have registered for the UPMSP Classes 10 and 12 board exams. Out of the total registrations, as many as 29,94,312 students have applied for Class 12 exams and 26,09,501 for Class 10 UPMSP exams.

The number of female applicants in the UP Board exams have also increased from last year. 13,20,290 female students have applied for Class 12 board examinations and 11,35,730 female students have applied for Class 10 examinations this year.