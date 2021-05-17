  • Home
  • Education
  • UP Board Class 10, 12 Revised Date Sheet Circulating Online Is Fake: Board Secretary

UP Board Class 10, 12 Revised Date Sheet Circulating Online Is Fake: Board Secretary

UP Board Exam 2021: A ‘fake’ date sheet of Class 12 and 10 board examinations is circulating on social media platforms. The date sheet is allegedly issued by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 17, 2021 1:35 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 Exams 2021: What UPMSP Said About Board Exams
UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams: What We Know So Far
Uttar Pradesh Board Classes 10, 12 Exams Postponed
"Don't Postpone, Cancel UP Board 10th Exams," Say Students
UP Board Exam Date 2021 Revised; Check New Schedule For Classes 10, 12 Here
UP Board Class 10 Maths Syllabus: All You Need To Know
UP Board Class 10, 12 Revised Date Sheet Circulating Online Is Fake: Board Secretary
UP Board Class 10, 12 revised date sheet circulating online is fake, Board Secretary has confirmed
New Delhi:

A ‘fake’ date sheet of Class 12 and 10 board examinations is circulating on social media platforms. The date sheet is allegedly issued by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). However, Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has confirmed that the viral date sheet is fake.

UPDATE: Admissions open at SRM Univ - Top Pvt University Apply Now

“It is informed that the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations date sheet of the year 2021 was being circulated on WhatsApp dated 17-5-2021 which says that examinations will be held from 05 June 2021 to 25 June 2021. This timetable is absolutely fake. FIR will be registered against those who have circulated this fake news,” the Board Secretary said.

Uttar Pradesh government had postponed Classes 10 and 12 board examinations a month ago and the authorities are yet to decide whether these exams will be cancelled amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

At the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a decision was also taken to extend the closure of schools until further notice. School teachers in Uttar Pradesh have also been allowed to work from home until the situation improves.

A total of 56,03,813 candidates have registered for the UPMSP Classes 10 and 12 board exams. Out of the total registrations, as many as 29,94,312 students have applied for Class 12 exams and 26,09,501 for Class 10 UPMSP exams.

The number of female applicants in the UP Board exams have also increased from last year. 13,20,290 female students have applied for Class 12 board examinations and 11,35,730 female students have applied for Class 10 examinations this year.

Click here for more Education News
UP Board Class 10 UP Board Class 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
#modiji_cancel12thboards: No CBSE Announcement Yet, Students Appeal To PM Modi Online
#modiji_cancel12thboards: No CBSE Announcement Yet, Students Appeal To PM Modi Online
COMEDK UGET 2021 Postponed, Application Deadline Extended
COMEDK UGET 2021 Postponed, Application Deadline Extended
NHRC Warns Union Education, HRD Secretaries Over Plight Of Students From Poor Backgrounds
NHRC Warns Union Education, HRD Secretaries Over Plight Of Students From Poor Backgrounds
Education Minister To Virtually Meet Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities Tomorrow
Education Minister To Virtually Meet Vice-Chancellors Of Central Universities Tomorrow
VITEEE Slot Booking Begins; How, Where To Apply
VITEEE Slot Booking Begins; How, Where To Apply
.......................... Advertisement ..........................