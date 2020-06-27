UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Declared

UP board result has been declared.

UP board Class 10 and 12 results have been declared. 83.31% students have passed in Class 10 board exam, 74.63% students have cleared UP board Class 12 exam. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the education portfolio, has announced the result from Lucknow. Vinay Kumar Pandey, Director, UPMSP; Anuradha Shukla, Chief Secretary, Secondary Education and Neena Srivatsava, Board Secretary were also present during the result declaration.

Riya Jain from Baghpat has topped Class 10 exam. She has secured 96.67%. Abhimanyu Verma has secured the second position and has secured 95.83%. Yogesh Pratap Singh has bagged the third position securing 95.33%.

Anurag Malik from Baghpat has topped the UP board Class 12 exam. He has secured 97%. Pranjal Singh and Utkarsh Shukla are the second and third toppers, respectively.

The results are available on upresults.nic.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared the result of over 50 lakh students today. 3 lakh out of 56 lakh registered students had not appeared for the exam this year.

UP board result can be accessed using roll number and date of birth.

2 crore 82 lakh answer copies were evaluated in 21 days.

Starting this year, compartment exam will be held for Class 12 students.

In a first, the UP Board will issue e-marksheet to students this year. Due to COVID-19 pandemic it was difficult to print the marksheet, so we have decided to issue e-marksheet to students, UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said. The soft copies of the marksheet will be available from July 15 for Class 10 and around July 30 for Class 12 students, he added.

The e-marksheet can be used for admission purpose, the Minister also said. Mr Sharma said that e-marksheet will be available within 3 days.

Meanwhile, CBSE and CISCE school students in the state can expect their result anytime within July 15. This year, Uttar Pradesh will be one of the few states where board exam and evaluation was done following the standard assessment norm. Many states, where board exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have cancelled the remaining papers.