UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2021: UPMSP To Reopen Name Correction Window

UP Board (UPMSP) Class 10, 12 Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday said it will open the window for correcting spellings in names for students who had registered for Class 10 or High School and Class 12 or Intermediate board exams.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 13, 2021 3:11 pm IST | Source: Careers360

UP Board exam: UPMSP to reopen name correction facility (representational)
New Delhi:

UPMSP Class 10, 12 Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday said it will open the window for correcting spellings in names for students who had registered for Class 10 or High School and Class 12 or Intermediate board exams. The window will be available for three days – from June 15 to 17 – on board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had cancelled Class 10 and 12 board exams and said results this year will be prepared using alternative methods.

School principals will correct any errors in the names of board exam students, UPMSP said, adding that there will be no further window to make these changes.

UPMSP said if schools are yet to upload Class 10 exam records of Intermediate students – roll number, passing year, etc – or there were any errors in submitting information, they will be allowed to re-upload these during the window.

Schools will also have to upload Class 10 mark sheets of students who had taken the exam from a board other than UPMSP, it added.

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to cancel both Class 10 and Class 12 final exams this year, saying health and safety of students is a priority for them amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Students will be promoted using alternative methods but the formula is yet to be decided.

The board had earlier this month asked District School Inspectors to send their suggestions for preparing the evaluation criteria.

