UP board class 10, 12 result has been announced

UP Board announced class 10 and class 12 exam results today. Total 83.31 per cent class 10 students and 74.63 per cent class 12 students have passed this year. Announcing the result, State Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said that this year students had performed better in comparison to last year. The pass percentage among girls is higher than boys.

In High School exam, 87.29 per cent girls have passed as opposed to 79.78 per cent boys.

In intermediate, 81.69 per cent girls and 68.88 per cent boys have passed in the board exams.

In class 10, 83.44 per cent regular students and 65.03 per cent private students passed in exam. In class 12, 74.64 per cent regular and 74.28 per cent private students have passed in the exam.

Among schools, 114 have registered less than 20 per cent result in class 10 and 136 schools have registered less than 20 per cent result in class 12.

Total 33 students have been placed in top 10 in class 10 exam and 11 have been placed in top 10 in class 12 exam.

In intermediate examination, the top three districts are Mahoba with 89.24% pass percentage, Shamli with 88.03% pass percentage, and Amroha with 87.32% pass percentage.

In high school examination, the top three districts are Amroha with 93.01% pass percentage, Shamli with 92.20% pass percentage, and Kanpur City with 91.64% pass percentage.

In UP board class 10 exam, maximum students appeared for Hindi paper (28,73,374 students) and 81.64% have passed. In English, 80.51% out of 26,67,822 students who appeared have passed. Pass percentage in Science and Social Science subjects is 80.40% and 82.64%.

In UP board class 12 exams, 76.11% students have passed in Physics, 77.55% have passed in Chemistry, 84.04% students have passed in Biology, 89.77% have passed in General Hindi, 76.80% students have passed in History, and 86.64% have passed in Economics.