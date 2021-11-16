UP Board Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams Result Out; Direct Link Here

  • Home
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10,12 improvement exam result today, November 16.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Nov 16, 2021 8:48 pm IST

UPMSP has released the Class 10,12 improvement exam result today
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10,12 improvement exam result today, November 16. Students who appeared for the improvement exam can check the result at-- upmsp.edu.in. Students will be required to enter their district and roll number to view the result.

UP Board Class 10 Improvement Exams Result: Direct Link

UP Board Class 12 Improvement Exams Result: Direct Link

UP Board conducted the Class 10, 12 improvement exam on September 18 and students who were not satisfied with the marks awarded in the board exam through the alternative assessment criteria.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams Result: How To Check

  • Go to the official website-- upmsp.edu.in

  • On the homepage, click on the ' Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams Result link

  • A new page will reopen having links of both Class 10 and 12 result

  • Click on the respective link

  • A login page will reopen

  • Key in the district and roll number

  • UP Board improvement result will be displayed on the screen

  • Check and download the result

  • Take a print out for the future reference

