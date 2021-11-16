UP Board Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams Result Out; Direct Link Here
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the Class 10,12 improvement exam result today, November 16. Students who appeared for the improvement exam can check the result at-- upmsp.edu.in. Students will be required to enter their district and roll number to view the result.
UP Board Class 10 Improvement Exams Result: Direct Link
UP Board Class 12 Improvement Exams Result: Direct Link
UP Board conducted the Class 10, 12 improvement exam on September 18 and students who were not satisfied with the marks awarded in the board exam through the alternative assessment criteria.
UP Board Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams Result: How To Check
Go to the official website-- upmsp.edu.in
On the homepage, click on the ' Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams Result link
A new page will reopen having links of both Class 10 and 12 result
Click on the respective link
A login page will reopen
Key in the district and roll number
UP Board improvement result will be displayed on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a print out for the future reference