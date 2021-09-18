  • Home
UP Board Class 10, 12 Improvement Exams From Today

Uttar Pradesh Improvement Exams: While Class 10 UP Board improvement exams will continue till October 4, the Class 12 exams will end on October 6. The duration of the examination is two hours.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 18, 2021 9:06 am IST

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will begin the Class 10 and Class 12 Improvement exams from today, September 18. The UP Board Class 10, 12 exams scheduled to start from today is being held as an opportunity for those students who are unhappy with their marks obtained by the alternative assessment criteria to increase their marks.

While Class 10 UP Board improvement exams will continue till October 4, the Class 12 exams will end on October 6. The duration of the examination is two hours.

UPMSP has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results on July 31. While the overall pass percentage of UP Board 10th result was 99.53%, it was 97.88% in the UP Inter Class 12th.

The marks obtained in the improvement exams, the UPMSP said, will be considered final.

The Uttar Pradesh board will conduct the UPMSP improvement exams at the chosen exam centres. However, as per government orders, all educational institutions including schools and colleges will remain closed in the state for two days, September 17 and 18 due to heavy rains in several parts of the state.

“But the schools which have been made the examination centers for the UP Board Class 10 High School and Class 12 Intermediate improvement marks 2021 for the board examination, the examination will be conducted in those examination centers as per the rules,” the official statement said.

