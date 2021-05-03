UP Board Class 10, 12 exams have been postponed and new dates likely soon

Due to the present situation arising out of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions put forward by the government to contain its spread, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, had postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2021 on April 16. While postponing the UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams, the board said that UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations will be held after May 20 and the new time table will be decided in the first week of May.

UPDATE: Admissions open at SRM Univ - Top Pvt University Apply Now

Originally slated to begin from April 24, the UP Class 10 and Class 12, the board had earlier revised the exam dates and decided to hold it from May 8 and on April 16, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the exams were postponed altogether.

A total of 56,03,813 candidates have registered for the UPMSP Classes 10 and 12 board exams. Out of the total registrations, as many as 29,94,312 students have applied for Class 12 exams and 26,09,501 for Class 10 UPMSP exams.

The number of female applicants in the UP Board examination have also increased from last year. 13,20,290 female students have applied for Class 12 board examinations and 11,35,730 female students have applied for Class 10 examinations this year.

Also the Uttar Pradesh Government has also postponed university and college exams in the state till May 15. A decision regarding these exams will be taken in the first week of May, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

“In view of the coronavirus spread, secondary education board’s (UPMSP) proposed exams from May 8 have been postponed till May 20 and university, college exams have been postponed till May 15. A decision on exams will be taken in the first week of May,” Mr Sharma in his social media post said.

As of May 1, with 303 more COVID-19 deaths in Uttar Pradesh, the fatality count in the state reached 12,874 on Saturday, while 30,317 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 12,82,504.