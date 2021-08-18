Image credit: Shutterstock UPSEB Class 10, 12 board exams will be held from September 18

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) will conduct examinations for the students of Classes 10 and 12 from September 18. All the students who could not appear in the examination this year due to COVID-19 restrictions or those who are unhappy with their marks, now have an opportunity to improve their scores by appearing in the offline examinations.

As per the UP Board time-table released on August 17, Class 10 exams will continue till October 4, while the Class 12 exams will continue till October 6. The duration of the examination has been cut short to just two hours.

The Board has clarified that the students appearing in these examinations will be required to pay any examination fee.

The high school exams will be conducted in 12 working days and Intermediate exams in 15 working days. “No assurance can be given to the examinees regarding the order of the question papers,” the official notice read.

15 minutes time will be given to the students to read the question paper.

Persons with disabilities and visually impaired students will be given 40 minutes (20 minutes per hour) extra.

Candidates appearing in the examinations can either download the application form from the official website of UPMSP or visit the school to collect the application form. All the applications must be submitted to the school principal by August 27.

UPMSP has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results on July 31. While the overall pass percentage of UP Board 10th result was 99.53%, it was 97.88% in the UP Inter Class 12th.

The marks obtained in the improvement exams, the UPMSP said, will be considered final.