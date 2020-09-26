  • Home
UP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Admit Card 2020 Released At Upmsp.edu.in

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, has released UP board admit card for Class 10 and12 for Main and compartment exam at the official website- upmsp.edu.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 26, 2020 11:52 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, has released UP board admit card for Class 10 and12 for Main and compartment exam at the official website- upmsp.edu.in. Students who had registered for compartment/improvement exams can now access the UP board admit card from upmsp.edu.in.

For UP Class 10, 12 admit card 2020 download, students need to select their class, district and their roll number the ‘admit card’ window at upmsp.edu.in. For the main examination, the UP board admit card is issued in an offline mode by the School heads/ principals. The UP board compartment exam admit card has been released online at the board’s official website.

UP Board Class 10, 12 compartment admit card 2020: Here’s the direct link

Along with UP Board Class 10 compartment admit card 2020, the board has also released the Class 10 improvement admit cards.

UP Board Class 10, 12 compartment admit card 2020: How To Download

Step 1. Click on the link of your class

Step 2. School authorities can log in with user ID, password and the captcha code.

Step 3. Sign and stamp UP board Class 10, 12 compartment admit card 2020 carefully.

Step 4. Students need to visit their respective schools to attain the admit card.

Step 5. Contact the authority and collect the admit card

The UP Board Class 10, 12 compartment exams will be held at 82 exam centres across the state. As many as 33,344 students will write the exams including 15,839 for High School and 17,505 for Intermediate.

UP Board Exam Dates
