UP Board Begins Scrutiny Application For Class 10, 12 Exam

UP Board has begun scrutiny application for class 10, 12 exam

UP Board has begun the Scrutiny application for board exam answer sheets for class 10 and class 12. The last date to submit application for scrutiny is July 22, 2020. State board students can apply for scrutiny of their exam answer copies through the board's official website.

Students are required to submit Rs. 500 per paper when applying for Scrutiny. The fee should be submitted by means of a challan. After paying the application fee and submitting the application online, students need to send a hard copy of the scrutiny application along with the fee challan to the regional office of the board by registered post.

The application should be submitted separately for theory and practical papers.

UP Board announced class 10 and class 12 results on June 27. In class 10, 27,72,656 students appeared for the board exams. The pass percentage for High School students was 83.31 per cent.

In class 12, total 24,84, 479 students appeared for the exam and 74.63 per cent students passed. This year the pass percentage improved for both High School and Intermediate exams.

Among the five regions, Meerut recorded highest pass percentage in High School at 86.79 per cent and Bareilly recorded highest pass percentage in Intermediate at 80.79 per cent.