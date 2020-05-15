  • Home
UP Board Answer Sheet Evaluation In Red Zones To Start From May 19

‘Evaluation will be skipped in centres that come under red zones. Teachers in red zones will not be invited for evaluation’

Education | Edited by Team Careers360 | Updated: May 15, 2020 11:19 pm IST | Source: NDTV

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh, has announced that evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets in districts with containment zones will start from May 19, 2020.

In a letter addressed to the secretary, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, and district commissioners, Aradhana Shukla, principal secretary of UP government’s education department said that evaluation will be skipped in the centres that come under red zones.

The districts with red zones where evaluation will begin on May 19 include Agra, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Firozabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahar, Meerut, Raebareli, Varanasi, Bijnor, Amroha, Sant Kabir Nagar, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Mathura, and Bareli, the official letter said.

“However, evaluation will be skipped in centres that come under red zones. Teachers in red zones will not be invited for evaluation,” the letter added.

Previously, UPMSP had announced that evaluation of 10 and Class 12 answer sheets in 20 districts with green zones would begin from May 5 onwards.

Teachers, however, expressed their unwillingness to participate citing safety concerns and demanded that they should be allowed to evaluate from home.

