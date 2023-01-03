UP Board 2023 Exam: Over 58 Lakh Students Await Class 10, 12 Datesheet

Uttar Pradesh UPMSP board Class 10, 12 exam dates soon

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) is yet to announce the UP board exam date sheet 2023 Class 10 and Class 12. Over 58 lakh students await the release of UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 timetables. As soon as the UP board 2023 exam date sheets are announced, students taking the annual exams will be able to access and download the UP board time table 2023 Class 12 and Class 10 from upmsp.edu.in. The UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 exams in 2023 will likely be conducted in March-April.

The upmsp.edu.in website is hosting the subject-wise UP board exam model papers for Class 10 and Class 12.

UP Board Datesheet 2023: How To Download

Go to the official website -- upmsp.edu.in. On the ‘Download section’, click on the link designated timetable UP board link The UP board date sheet 2023 pdf will be displayed on the next window Download the UP board Class 10, 12 datesheet pdf

According to the UPMSP data, as many as 31,16,458 students have registered for Class 10 exam, while 27,50,871 students will take Class 12 exams in 2023.

This year, the number of registrations has increased by over six lakhs. Out of the 31,16,458 students who applied for the UP board Class 10 exams, as many as 31,06,156 fall under the regular category and 10,302 students in private category. While as many as 1,82,504 Class 12 UP board students have registered for the 2023 board exam in the private category. In 2022, UP board Class 10, 12 exams were taken by 51,92,689 students.