UP Board 2022 Exams: UPMSP Changes Class 9 Exam Pattern; Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has changed the exam pattern of UP Board Class 9 exams. Out of the total 70 marks exam in UP Board Class 9 question paper, 20 marks will be objective in nature. Internal assessment will be held conducted for 30 marks. According to data shared by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) officials, as many as 31,78,305 students have registered for UP Board 2022 Class 9th exams as on November 8.

As per the UP Board 2022 exams, the 20 marks objective type questions will have to be answered in OMR sheets. The remaining 50 marks, an UPMSP statement said, will be descriptive in nature and will include questions from higher order thinking skills (HOTS).

Half-yearly examsof Class 9 UP board will be held for 70 marks. While the 50 marks of the paper will be descriptive in nature, the remaining 20 marks of paper will be objective.

The annual exams, the UPMSP statement said, will be conducted similarly to the pattern of half-yearly exams.

