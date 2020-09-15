UP Board Releases COVID-19 Guidelines For Compartment Exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board (UPMSP) has released detailed guidelines to be followed on the day of Class 10 compartment or improvement exam and Class 12 improvement exams. The exams scheduled to be held on October 3 in two shifts will be held following certain guidelines as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. Students who have failed in any subject or wish to improve their marks secured in Classes 10 and 12 and had applied earlier can take the tests. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the board -- www.upmsp.edu.in -- and report at the designated exam centres 45 minutes prior to the scheduled exam time.

UPMSP has instructed the exam centres where the Class 10 compartment or improvement exam and Class 12 improvement exams are scheduled to be held to be sanitised a day before the exam. The exam takers and staff including invigilators are to use fresh masks. The UPMSP guidelines further instructed the district school inspector to provide masks to the students without masks.

As per the guidelines issued by the Shiksha Parishad, exam centres are asked to make arrangements for sanitizer bottles at the entry gate, examination rooms and staff rooms and liquid soaps, paper napkins and water in the wash rooms.

The UPMSP guideline also has suggested a seat plan for the examination and a provision for staggered entry and exit. It has also mentioned that students with any symptoms of COVID-19 not be debarred from taking the test but to be allowed to appear from a secluded classroom arranged for that purpose.

The board had released the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 results on June 27. The overall pass percentage this year in UPMSP Class 10 was 83.31 per cent and Class 12 was 74.63 per cent.

Students of Class 10 who want to improve their marks can appear for a single subject for the improvement test and for compartment exam, in one of the two failed subjects. While students of Class 12, Humanities, Commerce and Science background are allowed only improvement tests.