UP Board 2020: More Than 50 Lakh Students Await UPMSP Class 10 And Class 12 Results

UPMSP Class 10 And Class 12 Results On June 27

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will release the Class 10 and Class 12 results on June 27, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma who also holds the secondary education portfolio had announced earlier in June. More than 50 lakh students of Classes 10 and 12 had registered for the UP board exams this year. Uttar Pradesh board results will be declared on the official website of UPMSP -- upmsp.edu.in and some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net. However, students accessing the results from the private portals are advised to cross check with the official sources for the authentication of UPMSP Class 10th and UPMSP Class 12th results.

Students can access their UP board Class 10 and UP board Class 12 results by using the roll numbers mentioned on the UPMSP admit cards.

The exams of UP board Class 10th and Class 12th concluded as per schedule but declaration of results were delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

In 2019, the board had declared the UPMSP Class 10 result and UPMSP Class 12 result on April 27. Around 80.07 percent students had cleared the UP board Class 10th exam and 70.06 percent students the UP board’s Class 12th exam.