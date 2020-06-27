UP Baord 12th result 2020 will be announced today @ upresults.nic.in

UP Board 12th result will be announced today. Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is one of the largest education boards in the country with about 26 lakh students appearing for intermediate or 12th exam this year. The UP Board exams for class 12 students began on February 18 and concluded on March 6.

UP Board 12th result will be announced in the afternoon today and will be available on the board's official result website, 'upresults.nic.in'. UP Board 12th result will also be available on the 'upmsp,edu.in' website or on this UP Board Result direct link here.

Students would need their exam roll number and date of birth to check their result.

The board is late in announcing 12th results this year owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Though the board concluded UP Board 12th exam in March, it could not complete the evaluation process of answer copies due to covid-19 outbreak and the consequent lockdown. UPMSP resumed evaluation process in May.

In 2019, the UP Board class 10, 12 annual exam result was released on April 27. The pass percentage in class 10, 12 board exam was 80.07 per cent and 70.06 per cent respectively.

In class 12, Tanu Tomar had emerged as the topper last year after scoring 97.80 per cent marks.

UP Board will also announce class 10 results today. This year approximately 30 lakh students appeared for class 10 or high school exams in Uttar Pradesh.







