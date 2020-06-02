UP Board 12th Practical Date Announced: Exams On June 9, 10

Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board 12th Practical Date Announced: UPMSP 12th Practical Exams On June 9, 10

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, has announced that the remaining practical exams for Class 12 or intermediate students will be conducted on June 9 and June 10, 2020. Over 20 lakh students have appeared in the Class 12 written exams this year. The practical exams had been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. UP Board said that students will be required to get in touch with the district education officer's office to check for their practical examination centres.

“Class 12 practical exams, which were not conducted earlier, will be held on June 9 and June 10 at government-aided and unaided schools. Students can contact their respective district education officers for information regarding examination centres,” Neena Srivastava, Secretary, UPMSP, said in a statement.

UP Board Result 2020

UPMSP previously announced that evaluation of over 99% Class 10 and Class 12 board examination answer sheets had been completed. Results are expected by June-end.

Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were conducted between February 18 and March 6. Over 50 lakh students are waiting for their UP Board exam 2020 results.

This year, the evaluation of answer sheets has been delayed by COVID-19 lockdown.

Evaluation of answer sheets in 20 green zone districts resumed on May 5. In 19 districts with red zones, evaluation of answer sheets started from May 19.

Where To Check UP Board 10, 12 Result

Results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be declared by UPMSP on the official website--upmsp.edu.in. Login credentials like roll number and registration number will be required to check results.

However official websites often crash on the result day due to heavy traffic. In case the official websites become inaccessible this year, students can check results from unofficial websites like indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

However, it is advisable for the candidates that they cross-check their results on the official website once it is available.