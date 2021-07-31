UP Board 10th Result 2021 Shortly. Direct Link

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will declare the UP Board Class 10 Result 2021 shortly. Students can access the UP Board Class 10 result on the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Results of more than 30 lakh students who appeared for UP Board Class 10 examination are out now.

Direct Link

This year, due to a covid pandemic the UP Board Class 10 exams 2021 were canceled and the board proposed a different partner to evaluate the students. UPMSP has marked students through a ratio based formula that is 50:50. To explain this, 50% weightage will be given to the students on the basis of total marks scored in Class 9 and 50% weightage will be given to marks scored in class 10 pre-board exam

UP Board 10th Result 2021: How to check the result

Visit the official websites of the board, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Class 10 result link

Now the students will be redirected to a login page

Fill in all the credentials as asked like Roll Number and other details

Once the credentials are correctly filled, Students will have their UP Board 10th Result 2021 Results on the screen.

Students can now download the result and note down the marks for future references.

Students must note that this year UP Board will not release any merit list. Hence, the toppers will not be announced. The board will also not take any scrutiny in results which means if the result is erroneous, students will not be able to apply for evaluation. However, the option of appearing in physical exams will be available to the students who are not satisfied with their result.