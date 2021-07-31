UP Board 10th Result 2021 Shortly. Direct Link

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will declare the UP Board Class 10 Result 2021 shortly. Students can access the UP Board Class 10 result on the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Jul 31, 2021 1:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE: UPMSP Results Soon, Check Direct Link, Roll Number Here
UP Board Result 2021: UPMSP Passing Marks For 10th, 12th Students, Evaluation Method
UP Board Result 2021 Shortly: 10 Important Points Students Should Not Miss
UP Board Results 2021: UPMSP To Declare Class 10, 12 Results Tomorrow
UP Board Result 2021: List Of Official Websites To Check 10th, 12th Results
UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2021: When, Where And How To Check
UP Board 10th Result 2021 Shortly. Direct Link
UP Board 10th Result 2021 Shortly. Direct Link
New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP will declare the UP Board Class 10 Result 2021 shortly. Students can access the UP Board Class 10 result on the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Results of more than 30 lakh students who appeared for UP Board Class 10 examination are out now.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

Direct Link

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Follow Live Updates: UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2021

This year, due to a covid pandemic the UP Board Class 10 exams 2021 were canceled and the board proposed a different partner to evaluate the students. UPMSP has marked students through a ratio based formula that is 50:50. To explain this, 50% weightage will be given to the students on the basis of total marks scored in Class 9 and 50% weightage will be given to marks scored in class 10 pre-board exam

UP Board 10th Result 2021: How to check the result

  • Visit the official websites of the board, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the Class 10 result link

  • Now the students will be redirected to a login page

  • Fill in all the credentials as asked like Roll Number and other details

  • Once the credentials are correctly filled, Students will have their UP Board 10th Result 2021 Results on the screen.

  • Students can now download the result and note down the marks for future references.

Students must note that this year UP Board will not release any merit list. Hence, the toppers will not be announced. The board will also not take any scrutiny in results which means if the result is erroneous, students will not be able to apply for evaluation. However, the option of appearing in physical exams will be available to the students who are not satisfied with their result.

Click here for more Education News
UP Board 10th result UP Board Class 10 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Live Updates: All Pass, Class 12th Result Expected Today
Live | Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 Live Updates: All Pass, Class 12th Result Expected Today
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE: UPMSP Results Soon, Check Direct Link, Roll Number Here
Live | UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE: UPMSP Results Soon, Check Direct Link, Roll Number Here
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Science, Commerce Result Today
Live | CHSE Odisha Plus Two Result 2021 Live: Class 12 Science, Commerce Result Today
When Will CBSE 10th Result 2021 Be Declared? Latest Updates
When Will CBSE 10th Result 2021 Be Declared? Latest Updates
Tripura TBSE Board Result 2021: Class 10, 12th Result Declared
Tripura TBSE Board Result 2021: Class 10, 12th Result Declared
.......................... Advertisement ..........................