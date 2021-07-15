Image credit: Shutterstock UPMSP Result 2021 Class 10 is expected to be announced soon

UP Board Class 10 results 2021 for over 25 lakh students are expected soon. UPMSP result 2021 for Class 10 will be declared at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. As many as 56,03,813 UP Board candidates had registered for the board exams this year. These include 29,94,312 students of UP Board Class 12 and 26,09,501 Class 10 or Matric students. They will be now evaluated with the alternative assessment schemes. This year, for Class 10, the UPMSP result 2021 has been prepared based on a 50:50 formula where 50 per cent weightage of marks has been given to Class 9 and the remaining 50 per cent will be from Class 10 pre-board exams.

Usually, the UPMSP declares both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day at upresults.nic.in. Students have to login to the UPMSP result portal with their credentials to check marks. The UP Board result 2021 date and time have not been announced yet. However, the board is expected to make an announcement soon.

