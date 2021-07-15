UP Board 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: UPMSP Result Expected Soon, Check Details
UP Board 10th Result 2021: UPMSP result 2021 for Class 10 will be declared at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in for over 25 lakh students.
UP Board Class 10 results 2021 for over 25 lakh students are expected soon. UPMSP result 2021 for Class 10 will be declared at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. As many as 56,03,813 UP Board candidates had registered for the board exams this year. These include 29,94,312 students of UP Board Class 12 and 26,09,501 Class 10 or Matric students. They will be now evaluated with the alternative assessment schemes. This year, for Class 10, the UPMSP result 2021 has been prepared based on a 50:50 formula where 50 per cent weightage of marks has been given to Class 9 and the remaining 50 per cent will be from Class 10 pre-board exams.
Usually, the UPMSP declares both Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day at upresults.nic.in. Students have to login to the UPMSP result portal with their credentials to check marks. The UP Board result 2021 date and time have not been announced yet. However, the board is expected to make an announcement soon.
UP Board Result 2021: No Merit List This Year
The deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh had earlier informed that there will be no merit list for the 2021 examination and the students who wish to appear in the improvement examination, can appear in the next board examination without paying any examination fee.
UP Board Result 2021 Committee
The state government has constituted an 11-member committee to make the formula for Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board students. The committee received nearly 3,910 suggestions in this regard.
What UP Board Official Said
Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma had earlier instructed the board to release UP Board mark sheets in July, according to local reports. The Uttar Pradesh government had on June 20 announced the assessment criteria to evaluate students of Classes 10 and 12.
Steps To Check UP Board Result 2021
On the result day, visit upresults.nic.in
Click on the ‘‘UP Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2021 Results‘ direct link
Feed in your login credentials
Submit and check results on the next page
UP Board Result 2021: List Of Official Websites
UP Board 10th, 12th Result On Same Day?
Last year, UPMSP declared both Class 10 or Class 12 results on the same day. This year, as many as 56,03,813 candidates are waiting for UP board results. These include 29,94,312 Class 12 students and 26,09,501 Class 10 students.
UPMSP 10th Result 2021: Steps To Download Class 10 Roll Number
Go to the official website-- upmsp.edu.in
Go to the notification section
Click on the link to download UP Board roll number
Enter your registration number and click on the 'search' button
Alternatively, you can select district, enter 4-digit school code, name, and date of birth and search for your roll number
UPMSP UP Board Roll Number
The UPMSP has activated the direct link to download roll numbers, which students will have to use on the result day. To check roll numbers, students are required to login to the board website results.upmsp.edu.in.
UP Board 10th results 2021
