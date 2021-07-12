UP Board 10th Result 2021: How To Check Roll Number On UPMSP Website

Image credit: results.upmsp.edu.in UPMSP UP board 10th result: How to download Class 10 roll number

UP board 10th results will be announced soon. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has activated the direct link to download roll numbers, which students will have to use on the result day. As per reports, UP board class 10 results may be declared next week and the result date may be announced today evening. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard.

To check roll numbers, students are required to login to the board website results.upmsp.edu.in. Here are the steps to follow

UPMSP Result: How To Download Class 10 Roll Number

Go to upmsp.edu.in Scroll down to the notification section Click on the link to download roll number Enter your registration number and search Alternatively, you can select district, enter 4-digit school code, name, and date of birth and search for your roll number

UP board 12th results are also expected by July-end. The official websites to check UP board results are results.upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and upmsp.edu.in.

How To Check UP Board Result 2021

On the result day, visit the result websites Click on Class 10 or Class 12 result link Enter your roll number and search for result

Last year, UPMSP declared both Class 10 or Class 12 results on the same day. Apart from the websites, results may also be available via SMS.

As many as 56,03,813 candidates are waiting for UP board results. These include 29,94,312 Class 12 students and 26,09,501 Class 10 students.