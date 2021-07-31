UP Board 10th Result 2021 Declared; 99.53% Students Pass

UP Board Class 10 Result Declared

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP has declared the UP Board Class 10 Result 2021 today. Students who have appeared for the examination can visit the official websites of the board, upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in to check their results online.

Out of total 29,96,031 candidates, 20,82,055 candidates passed the high school examination. The passing percentage of UP Board 10th Result 2021 is 99.53. Among these candidates, 16,76,916 are boys and 13.73, 115 are girls, out of which 16,68,868 boys and 1 3,13,187 girls have passed. The pass percentage of boys is 99.52 and that of girls is 99.55. The pass percentage of girls among all the candidates is 0.03 more than the pass percentage of boys. The general promotion has been given to 82, 238 candidates.

However, this year as UP Board Class 10 exams 2021 were canceled in view of the Covid pandemic, the board has decided to not release any merit list. It means, this year no toppers will be announced. Also, students will not be able to apply for evaluation or re-checking of marksheets this year.

UP Board 10th Result 2021: How to check the result

Visit the official websites of UP board, upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Class 10 result'

Now the students will be redirected to a login page

Fill in all the credentials as asked like Roll Number and other details

Once the credentials are correctly filled, Students will have their UP Board 10th Result 2021 Results on the screen.

Students can now download the result and note down the marks for future references.

UP Board 10th Result 2021: Qualifying Criteria

To pass the UP Board’s Matric Exam, students need to score an aggregate of 33%. Students must also score a minimum of 33% in each subject to be promoted to the next class. If a student fails in one subject, he or she might take the compartment test. As the exams were canceled this year and UPMSP 10th and 12th results are declared using the assessment criteria, UP Board will soon release official notification on the same clearing the air for lakhs of students.

Last year, in UP Board 10th Results, a total 83.31 per cent of students qualified. 83.44 per cent of regular students and 65.03 per cent of private students passed the exam. 87.29 per cent girls have passed as opposed to 79.78 per cent boys.