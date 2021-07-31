UP board declares high school and inter result

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results Classes 10 and 12 today, July 31. UP Board has not released any merit list this year. Thus, the toppers have not been announced. This year, the Board has declared results for as many as 56,03,813 students without holding the examinations.

The passing percentage for Class 10 is 99.53. Out of the total 29,96,031 candidates, 20,82,055 candidates passed the High School examination. 16,68,868 boys and 13,13,187 girls have passed Class 10 this year. The pass percentage of boys is 99.52 and that of girls is 99.55. The pass percentage of girls is 0.03 more than the pass percentage of boys. The general promotion has been given to 82, 238 candidates.

In the Intermediate examination, out of a total of 26,10,247 candidates, 25,54,813 candidates passed. The passing percentage is 97.88. 14,37,033 boys and 13,17,780 girls have passed Class 12. The pass percentage of boys is 97.47 and girls is 98.40. The pass percentage of girls is 0.93 more than the pass percentage of boys. The general promotion has been given to 62,506 candidates.

Students will be able to access their Class 10, 12 results on the official websites for UP board -- upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

For the first time in history, the results are being announced without holding any exams, based on the previous year's performance of students.

The UPMSP had earlier announced that it will not allow any scrutiny process this year. However, students dissatisfied with their marks will get an opportunity to appear for offline examinations when the Covid situation normalises.

To calculate the results of Class 12 students studying under the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPMSP), 50 per cent of marks obtained in Class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in Class 11's annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10 per cent of the marks obtained in pre-board of Class 12 have been considered.

For Class 10, 50 per cent of marks obtained in Class 9 and 50 per cent of marks obtained in pre-board of Class 10 have been considered.