UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 In June; List Of Websites, How To Check, Details

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 to be declared in June

UP Board Result 2022 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 date and time soon. Earlier, an UPMSP official told Careers360 that the Uttar Pradesh Board 10th and 12th results 2022 will be declared by the second week of June. "The Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June. There is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May, as the post-evaluation process takes time," the official had said.

Once released, the UP Board results 2022 will be available on the official websites- upresults.nic.in and results.umpsp.edu.in. To access the UP board exam result 2022, candidates need to enter their roll number and school code.

Over 51 lakh (51,92,68) students had registered for the UPMSP 10th and 12th board exams this year which were held between March 24 and April 13. The evaluation process for the UP Board Classes 10 and 12 examinations has already been completed on May 19.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: List Of Websites

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in

Click on the link that reads, 'UP Board 10th Result 2022' or 'UP Board 12th Result 2022'

Enter your roll number, school code and click on submit

Your UP Board result will be e displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Board will introduce multiple-choice questions (MCQ) in the Madhyamik (Class 10) exams from next year. According to reports, 30 per cent of the questions in the UP Board Class 10 question paper will be based on MCQ, and students will be provided with optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets. From 2025, the UPMSP may implement the MCQ pattern in the Class 12 exam.