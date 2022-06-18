UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Divyanshi Tops In Class 12, Prince Patel Tops In Class 10

Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board 12th Topper: Divyanshi from Fatehpur district emerged as the Class 12 topper in the UPMSP 12th results.

UP Board Result: Divyanshi from Fatehpur district and Prince Patel from Kanpur district have topped the Class 12 and Class 10 board exams held by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha. UPMSP announced the UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 today.

In UP Board Class 12 results , Anshika Yadav from Prayagraj and Yogesh Pratap Singh from Barbanki were the second-toppers with 95 percent. Bal Krishna from Fatehpur with 94 percent was the third topper in the UP Board 12th Result.

In UP Board Class 10 results, Sanskriti Thakur from Muradabad and Kiran Kushwaha from Kanpur were the second toppers with 97.50 percent. Aniket Sharma from Kannauj was the third top scorer with 97.33 percent.

This year, the pass percentage in the UP Board 10th exam was 88.18 per cent. In Class 12, the pass percentage was 85.33 percent.

In both the UPMSP 10th, 12th exams, the girls have performed better than boys. In 10th, the pass percentage of girls was 91.69 percent and the pass percentage of boys was 85.25 percent.

Girls have outperformed boys in the UP Board 12th exam 2022 with a passing percentage of 90.15 percentage.

A total of 51.92 lakh (51,92,916) students appeared in the UPMSP 10th, 12th exams this year. The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks to clear the Class 10, 12 exams 2022.