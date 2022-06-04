UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Websites, SMS To Check UPMSP Results

Image credit: Shutterstock Check details on UP Board 10th, 12th result 2022

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Board Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) results 2022 are expected to be announced this month. A UPMSP board official earlier told Careers360 that the UP 10th and 12th board results 2022 will be declared by June second week. "The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June. There is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May, as the post-evaluation process takes time," the official had said.

Once declared, the UP Board 10th and 12th results will be available on the official website-- upmsp.edu.in. Apart from the official website, the UPMSP result 2022 will also be made declared at upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Students can check their UP board exam result by using their roll number and school code.

Ahead of the results, the board has also cautioned students and parents against falling prey to fraudulent calls which may offer to increase the marks or give passing marks to the students of UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams. The board has advised the students and their parents to not fall prey to these phone calls and report such calls to UPMSP officials immediately.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Websites

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Via SMS:

Students can opt for an SMS facility to check the UPMSP UP Board 10th and 12th results.

SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) conducted the UP Board Matric and Inter exams between March 24 and April 13. A total of 51,92,68) candidates had registered for the UPMSP 10th and 12th exams this year.