UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow; Check UPMSP Minimum Passing Criteria

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) results 2022 tomorrow, June 18. The Uttar Pradesh 10th and 12th board exam results will be declared at 2 PM. When announced, the UP Board 10th and 12th results will be available on multiple platforms including upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. To access the UPMSP results, candidates need to enter their UP Board exam roll number and school code.

The UPMSP matric and inter exams were conducted between March 24 and April 13. A total of 51.92 lakh (51,92,916) students appeared in the UP Board 10th, 12th exams this year. The evaluation process for the UP Board exams 2022 concluded in May.

To pass the UP Board exams, candidates need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in all subjects. Candidates who are unable to get the minimum passing marks will have to appear for the compartment exams.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps To Check

The UPMSP 10th, 12th result can be checked following these simple steps mentioned below: