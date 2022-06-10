UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Minimum Marks Required To Pass UPMSP Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock Know minimum marks required to pass UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2022

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Board Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) results 2022 are expected to be announced soon. The UP Board 10th and 12th results will be available on the official websites of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)--upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, once declared. In order to check the UPMSP results, candidates need to enter their UP Board exam roll number and school code.

An official from the UP board told Careers360 that the UPMSP will take time to declare UP Board Matric and Inter results 2022. "We can't predict any result date now, the board will inform once result date gets confirmed," official said.

How To Check UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022:

The UPMSP result can be checked following these simple steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in

Click on the designated result link

Enter your roll number and school code

Your UP Board result will be displayed on the screen

Download the UPMSP result and take a printout for future reference.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: Passing Criteria

To pass the Uttar Pradesh Board exams, candidates will have to score at least 33 per cent marks in all subjects. Candidates who are unable to get the minimum passing marks will have to appear for the UP Board compartment exams.

Over 51 lakh candidates appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh this year. The evaluation process for the UP Board exams 2022 concluded in May.