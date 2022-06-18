Image credit: shutterstock.com Check UP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board 10th result 2022 and UP Board 12th result 2022 today. The UP board result 2022 class 10 and UP board result 2022 class 12 will be announced at 2 PM. The students can check the UPMSP result on the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. To download the UP Board 2022 result scorecard, the students need to use the roll number, date of birth.

A total of 51.92 lakh (51,92,916) students appeared in the UPMSP 10th, 12th exams this year. The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks to clear the Class 10, 12 exams 2022.

UPMSP Result 2022: How To Check 10th, 12th Result 2022

Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in

Click on the designated result link

Enter your roll number and school code

Your UP Board result will be displayed on the screen

Download the UPMSP result and take a printout for future reference.

The students can also check UPMSP 10th, 12th results on the official websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net. Last year, the pass percentage in the matric exam was 99.53 per cent, while in 12th, the pass percentage was 97.88 per cent.

