Live

UP Board Result 2022 Live: UPMSP To Announce 10th, 12th Results Today; Direct Link To Check

UP Board 2022 Results: The UP Board 10th result 2022 and UP Board 12th result 2022 will be announced at 2 PM. Check 10th, 12th results at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 18, 2022 7:43 am IST

UP Board Result 2022 Live: UPMSP To Announce 10th, 12th Results Today; Direct Link To Check
Check UP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 at upmsp.edu.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board 10th result 2022 and UP Board 12th result 2022 today. The UP board result 2022 class 10 and UP board result 2022 class 12 will be announced at 2 PM. The students can check the UPMSP result on the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. To download the UP Board 2022 result scorecard, the students need to use the roll number, date of birth.

A total of 51.92 lakh (51,92,916) students appeared in the UPMSP 10th, 12th exams this year. The students need to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks to clear the Class 10, 12 exams 2022.

UPMSP Result 2022: How To Check 10th, 12th Result 2022

  • Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in
  • Click on the designated result link
  • Enter your roll number and school code
  • Your UP Board result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the UPMSP result and take a printout for future reference.

The students can also check UPMSP 10th, 12th results on the official websites- indiaresults.com, examresults.net. Last year, the pass percentage in the matric exam was 99.53 per cent, while in 12th, the pass percentage was 97.88 per cent.

Also check: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live

Live updates

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Live: Uttar Pradesh Board to announce 10th, 12th results 2022 today; direct link, websites to check

07:43 AM IST
June 18, 2022

UP Board Result 2022 Class 12 Kaise Check Kare

UP Board Result 2022 Class 12 kaise check kare? The students can check the UPMSP Class 12 results online on the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. To download the UP Board 2022 result scorecard, the students need to use the roll number, date of birth.



07:40 AM IST
June 18, 2022

UP Board Result 2022 Class 10 Date And Time

UP Board result 2022 Class 10 will be announced at 2 PM today. A total of 51.92 lakh (51,92,916) students took UPMSP 10th, 12th exams this year.  

07:30 AM IST
June 18, 2022

UPMSP 10th, 12th Results Today

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP board 10th, 12th results 2022 on Saturday, June 18. The students can check the UP Board results on the websites of UP Board- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

