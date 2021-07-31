  • Home
  • Education
  • UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 Result Today
Live

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 Result Today

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 date and time: Wait for UP board exam results for over 56 lakh students will end today. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare Class 10 and Class 12 results today at upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 31, 2021 8:38 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

UP Board Result 2021 Shortly: 10 Important Points Students Should Not Miss
UP Board Results 2021: UPMSP To Declare Class 10, 12 Results Tomorrow
UP Board Result 2021: List Of Official Websites To Check 10th, 12th Results
UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2021: When, Where And How To Check
Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) Scraps Class 12 Exams
Uttar Pradesh Cancels Class 12 Board Exam
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: UPMSP Class 10, Class 12 Result Today
UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th result 2021 today at results.upmsp.edu.in (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 date and time: Wait for UP board exam results for over 56 lakh students will end today. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare Class 10 and Class 12 results today at 3:30 pm on official websites – upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. UP board 10th, 12th result 2021 will also be available on many unofficial websites. Students need roll numbers to download UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2021.

Recommended: Free Download UP Board Result Evaluation Criteria 2021 for Class 10 and 12. Click Here

Students will be able to download digital marksheets today but hard copies of results supporting the digital version will be issued by the board later on.

Most of the states, and the two central boards – CBSE and CISCE – have declared their Class 12 results. Maharashtra HSC result 2021 is also expected today.

Follow UP Board 10th, 12th result 2021 live updates here:

Live updates

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date and time: Wait for UP board exam results for over 56 lakh students will end today. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare Class 10 and Class 12 results today at upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. Live updates:

08:38 AM IST
July 31, 2021

UP Board Result Websites 2021

Apart from results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in, UP board result 2021 will be available on many unofficial websites. However, students should check their results only from the official websites. 

UP board result 2021upresults.nic.in 2021: UP board 10th, 12th result official website



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
08:33 AM IST
July 31, 2021

UP Board Roll No 2021 Class 10

UP board 10th result 2021: Roll numbers can be downloaded from the UPMSP website using registration numbers. UP board results will be available at 3:30 pm. 

08:29 AM IST
July 31, 2021

UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2021: Details Mentioned

These are the details mentioned on UP board result mark sheets:

  • Name of the student

  • Roll number

  • Subject names

  • Marks obtained in each subject

  • Total marks obtained

  • Remarks

and other details.

08:23 AM IST
July 31, 2021

UP Board Result Nic.in 2021: UP Board Official Website

These are the official websites for UPMSP result 2021:

  1. upresults.nic.in
  2. upmsp.edu.in
  3. results.upmsp.edu.in 
08:20 AM IST
July 31, 2021

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live Update: Pass Marks

Class 10 and Class 12 students need to score at least 35 per cent marks to pass the UP board exam. Those who do not pass the board exam will have the option to apply for improvement or compartment exam.

08:15 AM IST
July 31, 2021

Www.upmsp.edu.in 2021: How To Download Roll Number

Before results, students should download their roll numbers from the UPMSP website. They can also contact their schools to get roll numbers. These are the steps: 

  • Go to upmsp.edu.in 
  • Scroll down and click on the high school roll number download link 
  • Enter your registration number and search for roll number

up board result 2021UP board 10th result 2021: Roll number download from upmsp.edu.in 

08:05 AM IST
July 31, 2021

10 Things You Should Know About UP Board Result 2021

UPMSP result direct link, when, where, how to check, passing marks and more. Here are ten things you should know about UP board result 2021

08:02 AM IST
July 31, 2021

UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2021: Board Exams Were Cancelled

This year, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10, Class 12 board exams were cancelled by the state government. The board has prepared results with an alternative formula and students' performance in previous exams have been taken into consideration for UP board results. 

08:00 AM IST
July 31, 2021

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: Number Of Students

This year, 56,03,813 candidates had registered for UP Board Class 10th, 12th examinations. These include 29,94,312  Class 10th students and 26,09,501 Class 12 students.

07:55 AM IST
July 31, 2021

UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2021: How To Check

These are the steps to check UP Board 10th, 12th result 2021: 

  1. Go to upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in. 
  2. Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link. 
  3. Login with your board roll number and other required details. 
  4. View UP board result. Download and take a printout for future use. 
07:53 AM IST
July 31, 2021

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: Where To Check

Official websites for UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2021 are 'upresults.nic.in' and 'results.upmsp.edu.in'. Apart from these, the results will also be available on many unofficial websites. 

07:51 AM IST
July 31, 2021

UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2021 Time

UP board 10th, 12th result 2021 time is 3:30 pm. Students can check their results after 3:30 pm on the official websites. 

07:49 AM IST
July 31, 2021

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Today

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10, Class 12 result 2021 will be declared today, July 31. Over 56 lakh students of the state will get their board results today. 

Click here for more Education News
UPMSP UP Board results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Assam HS Result 2021 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12 Result Shortly, Ways To Download Marksheets
Live | Assam HS Result 2021 LIVE: AHSEC Class 12 Result Shortly, Ways To Download Marksheets
UP Board Result 2021: Step-By-Step Guide To Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Today
UP Board Result 2021: Step-By-Step Guide To Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Result Today
GSEB HSC Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: Gujarat Board’s 12th Commerce, Arts Results Link
Live | GSEB HSC Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: Gujarat Board’s 12th Commerce, Arts Results Link
Gujarat Board Declares Class 12 Results For Commerce, Arts Students
Gujarat Board Declares Class 12 Results For Commerce, Arts Students
UP Board Result 2021 Shortly: 10 Important Points Students Should Not Miss
UP Board Result 2021 Shortly: 10 Important Points Students Should Not Miss
.......................... Advertisement ..........................