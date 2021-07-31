Image credit: Shutterstock UPMSP UP board 10th, 12th result 2021 today at results.upmsp.edu.in (representational)

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 date and time: Wait for UP board exam results for over 56 lakh students will end today. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare Class 10 and Class 12 results today at 3:30 pm on official websites – upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. UP board 10th, 12th result 2021 will also be available on many unofficial websites. Students need roll numbers to download UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2021.

Students will be able to download digital marksheets today but hard copies of results supporting the digital version will be issued by the board later on.

Most of the states, and the two central boards – CBSE and CISCE – have declared their Class 12 results. Maharashtra HSC result 2021 is also expected today.

