UPMSP 10th result 2021 expected soon (representational)

UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2021 live updates: Uttar Pradesh (UP) board 10th result 2021 is expected this week and UP board 12th result 2021 are expected by the end of July. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare Class 10 and Class 12 results on the official websites – results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students need their roll numbers to download results.

The UPMSP has activated a link on the board website to search for roll numbers using application number and other details.

Over 56 lakh students of Uttar Pradesh are waiting for their board results. The number of Class 10 students is 29,94,312 and the number of Class 12 students is 26,09,501.

After cancellation of exams, the UP board announced alternative assessment schemes according to which students’ performance in past exams will be considered for preparing results.

