UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Live: Official Websites, Steps To Check

UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2021 live updates: Uttar Pradesh (UP) board 10th result 2021 is expected this week and UP board 12th result 2021 are expected by the end of July.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 16, 2021 5:00 pm IST

UPMSP 10th result 2021 expected soon (representational)
UPMSP 10th, 12th result 2021 live updates: Uttar Pradesh (UP) board 10th result 2021 is expected this week and UP board 12th result 2021 are expected by the end of July. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare Class 10 and Class 12 results on the official websites – results.upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students need their roll numbers to download results.

The UPMSP has activated a link on the board website to search for roll numbers using application number and other details.

Over 56 lakh students of Uttar Pradesh are waiting for their board results. The number of Class 10 students is 29,94,312 and the number of Class 12 students is 26,09,501.

After cancellation of exams, the UP board announced alternative assessment schemes according to which students’ performance in past exams will be considered for preparing results.

UP Board 10th, 12th result 2021 live updates: Uttar Pradesh (UP) board 10th result 2021 is expected this week and UP board 12th result 2021 are expected by the end of July.

05:00 PM IST
July 16, 2021

UP Board 10th Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Class 10 results will be based on these exams:

  • Fify per cent of marks obtained in Class 9 
  • Fifty per cent of marks obtained in pre-board exam of Class 10  




04:52 PM IST
July 16, 2021

UP Board Result 2021: Class 12 Evaluation Criteria

As per the UPMSP evaluation criteria, Class 12 results will be based on:

  • 50 per cent marks obtained in Class 10
  • 40 per cent marks obtained in Class 11's annual examination or half-yearly examination
  • 10 per cent marks obtained in pre-board of Class 12
04:39 PM IST
July 16, 2021

UP Board 10th Result Soon, Download Roll Number From UPMSP Website

Students need to use their roll numbers to download UPMSP 10th result 2021.  A link to check roll numbers is available on the board website. To check roll numbers, students can login with their exam registration number. Click here

04:37 PM IST
July 16, 2021

How To Check UP Board Result 2021


  1. On the result day, go to upresults.nic.in

  2. Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result direct link 

  3. Enter your login credentials

  4. Submit and check results on the next page

04:30 PM IST
July 16, 2021

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: Official Websites

List of websites to check Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10, Class 12 board results, and other information: Read here 

