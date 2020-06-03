UP Board 10th 12th Result 2020 To Be Declared On June 27

  • Home
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: The UPMSP will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results on June 27, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma announced. A total of 56.11 lakh students wrote the two exams which had ended by March 5.

Education | Edited by Atul Krishna | Updated: Jun 3, 2020 12:52 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board 10th, 12th results on June 27, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma announced on June 2. UPMSP Secretary Neena Srivastava confirmed to Careers360 and also said that the evaluation of answer sheets are complete. Over 99% of UP Board evaluation was already complete by May 30. The UP board results 2020 were pending due to the lockdown enforced by the Centre to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. The UPMSP had initially scheduled the evaluation of papers to begin from May 5 but this was postponed following protests from teachers’ bodies citing safety concerns. The UP Board then decided to start evaluation in schools that are in the green zones of the state. The Centre had divided districts into green, orange and red zones to denote districts with a high number of COVID-19 patients.

UP Board Exam Result 2020: Evaluation Progress

According to Mr Dinesh Sharma’s statement, more than 30.24 lakh students registered for Class 10 board exams and 25.86 lakh students registered for Class 12 exams, taking the total number of registered students to 56.11 lakh.

Both the UP Board Class 10 exams and UP Board Class 12 exams were finished as per schedule by March 5. On May 30, the board had announced that evaluation of over 99% of Class 10 and Class 12 board examination answer sheets was completed. Evaluation was pending in the orange zone district of Basti and red zone districts of Agra, FIrozabad, Mathura, Aligarh, Mathura, Meerut, Bareli, and Varanasi.

