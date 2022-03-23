UP Board Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2022 from Thursday, March 24. As per the UPMSP schedule, the Classes 10 and 12 exams 2022 are scheduled to be held from March 24, and will continue till April 12. The Uttar Pradesh board examinations will be held in two shifts. Exams in the morning shift will be held between 8 am and 11:15 am while the timings of the evening shift will be from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The Class 10 UP Board exams will start with the Hindi paper on the first day, while UPMSP Class 12 exams will start with the Military Science and Hindi papers.

A total of 27,81,654 students have registered for Class 10 exams this year, of which 12,28,456 are female students and 15,53,198 are boys. Similarly, a total of 24,11,035 students have registered for Class 12 this year, of which 10,86,835 are female and 13,24,200 are male students. In all, 51,92,689 students have registered for the UP board exams.

To curb the cheating during the UP school board exams, the UPMSP has set up control room that will monitor footage from CCTV cameras installed at centres across the state which will be monitored closely by a team under direct supervision of senior officials.

Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry inside the examination hall. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the board-- upmsp.edu.in, and to download it, students or schools need to login with their user ID and password.

UP Board Exams 2022: Important Guidelines For 10th, 12th Students

Students must carry their board exam admit cards to the exam centre.

Reach the exam centre as per the allotted time. Do not stand in groups outside or inside the exam venue.

Students need to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly, should wear masks and carry hand sanitisers, without it they will not be allowed in the exam.

Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet.

The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

Carry a hand sanitiser bottle and wear face masks. Maintain social distancing and follow respiratory hygiene.

