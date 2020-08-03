  • Home
  • Education
  • UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam On August 9, More Than 4 Lakh Candidates To Appear

UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam On August 9, More Than 4 Lakh Candidates To Appear

UP B.Ed. JEE 2020: Lucknow University will conduct the joint entrance exam for B.Ed. courses (UP B.Ed. JEE) on August 9. A total of 4,31,904 candidates will appear for the exam.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Aug 3, 2020 4:57 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Moradabad Students Tie Rakhis On Tress With "Save Environment" Messages
No Frisking, Metal Detector Test In NEET SS Exam This Year: National Board Of Examinations
Vice President, Education Minister Greet Nation On Sanskrit Diwas 2020
Upcoming Law Entrance Exams, Check Details Here
IIM CAT 2020 Registration Begins This Week
DU Meeting Likely Over 4 Subjects' Syllabus
UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam On August 9, More Than 4 Lakh Candidates To Appear
UP B.Ed. JEE 2020: The exam was initially scheduled in April but was deferred due to the COVID-19 crisis.
New Delhi:

Lucknow University will conduct the joint entrance exam for B.Ed. courses (UP B.Ed. JEE) on August 9. This year, a total of 4,31,904 candidates will appear for the exam. UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is held by Lucknow University for admission to B.Ed. programme offered by 16 universities in the state.

"For the smooth conduct, 19 nodal centres have been made in 73 districts of the state," Professor Amita Bajpai, State Exam Coordinator said.

This time, the no private college or school has been made test centre, she added.

UP B.Ed. JEE will be objective in nature. The examination will have two papers. Paper one will have two parts - General Knowledge and Hindi language. Both sections will have 50 questions each. The second paper will also have two parts - General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude (Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture). This paper will also have 50 questions each in both parts.

Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will have to attend online counselling process for allotment of seat.

The exam was initially scheduled in April but was deferred due to the COVID-19 crisis.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates were also allowed to change their exam centres.

Click here for more Education News
UP B.Ed. JEE
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
COVID-19: IIT Madras Collaborates With Healthcare Start-Up On Patient Monitoring Solutions
COVID-19: IIT Madras Collaborates With Healthcare Start-Up On Patient Monitoring Solutions
Karnataka SSLC Result By August 7. Check Details Here
Karnataka SSLC Result By August 7. Check Details Here
Raksha Bandhan 2020: Moradabad Students Tie Rakhis On Tress With
Raksha Bandhan 2020: Moradabad Students Tie Rakhis On Tress With "Save Environment" Messages
No Frisking, Metal Detector Test In NEET SS Exam This Year: National Board Of Examinations
No Frisking, Metal Detector Test In NEET SS Exam This Year: National Board Of Examinations
JEE Advanced 2020 Not To Be Held In Foreign Centres
JEE Advanced 2020 Not To Be Held In Foreign Centres
.......................... Advertisement ..........................