Lucknow University will conduct the joint entrance exam for B.Ed. courses (UP B.Ed. JEE) on August 9. This year, a total of 4,31,904 candidates will appear for the exam. UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is held by Lucknow University for admission to B.Ed. programme offered by 16 universities in the state.

"For the smooth conduct, 19 nodal centres have been made in 73 districts of the state," Professor Amita Bajpai, State Exam Coordinator said.

This time, the no private college or school has been made test centre, she added.

UP B.Ed. JEE will be objective in nature. The examination will have two papers. Paper one will have two parts - General Knowledge and Hindi language. Both sections will have 50 questions each. The second paper will also have two parts - General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude (Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture). This paper will also have 50 questions each in both parts.

Candidates who qualify the entrance exam will have to attend online counselling process for allotment of seat.

The exam was initially scheduled in April but was deferred due to the COVID-19 crisis.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, candidates were also allowed to change their exam centres.