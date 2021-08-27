Image credit: Shutterstock UP JEE BEd result 2021 today at lkouniv.ac.in (representational)

UP BEd result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UP JEE) BEd result 2021 will be announced today, August 27. The University of Lucknow, who administers the exam, will announce the results on its official website, lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates can check their results by clicking on the result link on the homepage or visit the UP Bed result portal directly on the Lucknow University website.

This year, a total of 5,91,305 candidates had registered for the UP BEd JEE exam. The exam was conducted earlier this month at 75 districts of the state.

UP BEd Result 2021: Date And Time

UP Bed entrance result date: August 27

UP BEd entrance exam result 2021 time: 2 pm.

“Result of UP JEE BEd 2021 will be available after 2:00 PM on August 27, 2021,” reads a notice on the official website.

UPJEE BEd Result 2021 Live Updates

How To Check UP Bed Result 2021 At Www.lkouniv.ac.in

Go to lkuniv.ac.in and click on the UP B. Ed result 2021 link. They can also visit the link lkouniv.ac.in/article/en/bed-entrance. Find and click on the result tab. Login with your roll number and/or other details. Submit and download the result.

UP Bed entrance result 2021

The Lucknow University website is not loading properly. The website may crash after 2 pm due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, candidates are advised to visit the result website after a while and download their results.