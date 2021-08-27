Image credit: Shutterstock UP BEd entrance result 2021 shortly at Lucknow University website (representational)

UP BEd entrance result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Bed Joint Entrance Examination for BEd (UP JEE BEd) result 2021 will be announced today by the University of Lucknow. The Lucknow University official website, lkouniv.ac.in will host the result. The official time of UP Bed result 2021 is 2 pm.

Candidates will need to login with their roll number and/or other details to get the UP Bed entrance exam result 2021. They can also directly visit the UP JEE BEd 2021 result portal to download scorecards.

As of now, the official website of Lucknow University is not working. Candidates are advised to visit the website after 2 pm to download the results. Follow this live blog for regular updates.

UP BEd JEE Result 2021 Live Updates