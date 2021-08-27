  • Home
UP BEd entrance result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Bed Joint Entrance Examination for BEd (UP JEE BEd) result 2021 will be announced today by at lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates will need to login with their roll number and/or other details to get the UP Bed entrance exam result 2021.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 27, 2021 10:52 am IST | Source: Careers360

UP BEd entrance result 2021 shortly at Lucknow University website (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

UP BEd entrance result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Bed Joint Entrance Examination for BEd (UP JEE BEd) result 2021 will be announced today by the University of Lucknow. The Lucknow University official website, lkouniv.ac.in will host the result. The official time of UP Bed result 2021 is 2 pm.

Candidates will need to login with their roll number and/or other details to get the UP Bed entrance exam result 2021. They can also directly visit the UP JEE BEd 2021 result portal to download scorecards.

As of now, the official website of Lucknow University is not working. Candidates are advised to visit the website after 2 pm to download the results. Follow this live blog for regular updates.

Live updates

10:52 AM IST
Aug. 27, 2021

UP BEd Result 2021: Official Website Not Working

Www.lkouniv.ac.in, the official website for UP BEd result 2021, is not working. The official time for results is 2 pm.



10:46 AM IST
Aug. 27, 2021

UP BEd Result 2021 Time

According to official information, UP BEd JEE Result 2021 will be announced after 2 pm. A message on the official website reads: “Result of UP JEE BEd 2021 will be available after 2:00 PM on August 27, 2021."

According to official information, UP BEd JEE Result 2021 will be announced after 2 pm.

10:41 AM IST
Aug. 27, 2021

UP BEd Result 2021: UPJEE Bed Results Today

The University of Lucknow will announce UP BEd entrance exam result 2021, or UP JEE BEd result 2021, today, August 27. 


