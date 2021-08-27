UP BEd JEE Result 2021 Declared, Direct Link

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UP JEE) BEd result 2021 has been announced. The University of Lucknow has announced the results on its official website, lkouniv.ac.in.

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UP JEE) BEd result 2021 has been announced. The University of Lucknow has announced the results on its official website, lkouniv.ac.in. Candidates can check their results using their login credentials. According to official information, a total of 5,91,305 candidates had registered for the UP BEd JEE exam 3032. The exam was conducted earlier this month in 75 districts of the state.

Originally scheduled for May 19, UP BEd JEE 2021 exam was postponed in view of COVID-19 and was finally held on August 6 for over 5 lakh candidates.

How To Download UP Bed Result 2021

  1. Go to lkuniv.ac.in and click on the UP BEd result 2021 direct link.

  2. Find and click on the result tab.

  3. Login with your roll number and/or other details.

  4. Submit and download the result.

UP BEd result 2021 Direct Link

The exam paper had two parts and each part was for 200 marks. Part 1 had two subjects – general knowledge and landuage – each for 100 marks. Similarly, part 2 also had two subjects for 100 marks each.

After UP BEd result 2021, the counselling process will begin on September 1 and the new academic session will start on September 6.

