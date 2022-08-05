  • Home
UP BEd JEE 2022 Result Out; Check Toppers List, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

The candidates can check and download the UP BEd JEE 2022 result from the website – mjpru.ac.in or upbed2022.in. The candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the UP BEd JEE 2022 result scorecard.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 5, 2022 4:25 pm IST
UP BEd JEE 2022 Result Out; Check Toppers List, Steps To Download Scorecard Here
UP BEd JEE 2022 result declared
Image credit: Shutterstock

UP BEd JEE 2022 Result: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohikhand University has declared the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2022 result today, August 5. The candidates can check and download the UP BEd JEE 2022 result from the website – mjpru.ac.in or upbed2022.in. The candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the UP BEd JEE 2022 result scorecard. Ragini Yadav has secured the first position in the UP BEd JEE 2022 result.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohikhand University will release the UP BEd JEE 2022 counselling schedule soon. The candidates who have qualified for the UP BEd JEE 2022 exam will have to appear in the counselling process for admission to the 19 universities offering the BEd programme in Uttar Pradesh.

More than six lakh students applied for the state-level UP BEd JEE 2022 exam, which was held on July 6. The exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm in 75 districts across Uttar Pradesh.

UP BEd JEE 2022 Result: Toppers List

Name

Rank

Marks

Ragini Yadav

1

359.666

Neetu Devi

2

358

Abhay Kumar Gupta

3

349.333

Vishvendra Singh

4

348

Radha Patel

5

346.667

Pooja Rani

6

346.334

Nandini Patel

7

344

Sanjeeda Malik

8

342

Parmanand Nagar

9

341.334

Pawan Kumar

10

341.333


UP BEd JEE 2022 Result: Steps To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Open the website - upbed2022.in or mjpru.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the UP BEd result link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Then click on the login button.

Step 4: The UP BEd 2022 result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take printouts for future reference.

