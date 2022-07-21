UP BEd JEE 2022 Result Expected Date; Marking Scheme Explained Here

  • Home
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Bareilly will soon announce the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP B.Ed JEE) 2022 result.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 21, 2022 3:29 pm IST
UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Result Expected Date
New Delhi:

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Bareilly will soon announce the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP B.Ed JEE) 2022 result. Once declared, the UP B.Ed entrance exam result 2022 will release on the official website--upbed2022.in. Earlier, the university had said in the official notification that the UP B.Ed JEE result 2022 is expected to release on August 5. However, there is no official confirmation yet pertaining to the UP BEd JEE 2022 result date and time.

The Uttar Pradesh B.Ed entrance examination was conducted on July 6, 2022. About 1500 exam centres were set up across 75 districts of the state to ensure the smooth conduct of exams. The exam was conducted in offline mode in two shifts -- from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

How To Check UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Result

  1. Visit the official website -- upbed2022.in.
  2. Click on the 'UP B.Ed JEE result 2022' link on the homepage
  3. Fill in login credentials like roll number and date of birth
  4. Submit it and UP B.Ed JEE 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the result pdf and Take a printout for future references.

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 Marking Scheme Explained

The Uttar Pradesh B.Ed entrance exam 2022 question paper was divided in two parts -- paper 1 and paper 2. Each paper was consisted of 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs). The candidates will be awarded two marks (+2) for every correct answer. While 0.33 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

