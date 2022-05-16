UP BEd JEE 2022 Registration With Late Fee Begins Today; More Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022 registration with late fee will be continued till May 20

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has begun the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination - B.Ed with the late fee today, May 16, 2022. The UP BEd JEE 2022 registration process without late fee was concluded yesterday, May 15, 2022. The UP BEd JEE late fee registration process will be continued till May 20, 2022. The candidates who have missed the deadline for UP BEd JEE registration and want to apply for it now, can visit the official website mjpru.ac.in and submit the late fee to process further. (Also Read: CUET 2022: Preparation Strategy, Paper Pattern For Common Universities Entrance Test)

The UP JEE 2022 for BEd will be conducted on July 6, 2022. The MJPRU will release the UP BEd JEE 2022 admit card on June 25, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022 Registration: Documents Required

Before filling up the online application form, the candidate should be ready with the following documents-

Recent scanned coloured photograph in JPG/JPEG format only ( file size 50KB max ) Scanned signature (file size 50KB max) A valid e-mail id Mobile number E-mail id and mobile number should be kept active till declaration of the result. Important information during the entrance process will be conveyed on the registered e-mail / mobile / website.

Uttar Pradesh BEd JEE 2022 Registration: Steps To Follow

Students who are willing to apply for BEd JEE 2022 with the late fee, can follow this instruction.