UP BEd JEE 2022 Admit Card Released, How To Download

UP BEd JEE 2022 Admit Card: The UP BEd JEE 2022 will be held on July 6. Download hall ticket on the official website- upbed2022.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 26, 2022 11:35 am IST

UP BEd JEE 2022 Admit Card Released, How To Download
UP JEE B.Ed 2022 will be held on July 6
Image credit: shutterstock.com

UP BEd JEE 2022 Hall Ticket: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UP JEE B.Ed 2022) admit card has been released. The UP JEE B.Ed hall ticket is available to download on the official website- upbed2022.in. The candidates can download the admit card using user id and password. JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis Live

The UP JEE B.Ed 2022 exam will be conducted on July 6. The entrance examination comprises two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will have two parts of 50 questions in each part. While Paper 1 will have General Knowledge and Hindi language questions, Paper 2 will comprise General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture).

UP BEd JEE 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website- upbed2022.in
  2. Click on download UP JEE B.Ed 2022 hall ticket
  3. Enter user id and password
  4. UP JEE B.Ed 2022 admit card will appear on the screen
  5. Download JEE BEd hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

The candidates need to follow the Covid-19 guidelines strictly at the time of appearing for the exam. They need to wear mask, carry hand sanitisers and follow social distancing guidelines stricty at the exam centre.

Candidates who will get clear the entrance exam will have to attend online counselling process for allotment of seat.

UP BEd Admit Card
