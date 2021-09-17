UP BEd JEE 2021: Lucknow University Begins Counselling Process, Here’s Full Schedule

UP BEd JEE 2021: Lucknow University has started the counselling process

The University of Lucknow commenced the counselling process today for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam BEd (JEE BEd) for the academic session 2021-23. Candidates will have to visit the official website, lkouniv.ac.in for registration. As per the official schedule released earlier, the registrations for counselling will be conducted between September 17 and 23 for those who have secured a rank in UP JEE BEd 2021-23. The examination was held on August 6 and a total of 5,91,305 candidates had registered for the exam. The result was declared on August 27.

The first round of counselling will be held from September 17 to September 29 for candidates having ranks 1 to 75,000. The candidates need to pay Rs 5,750 — Rs 750 as counselling fee and Rs 5,000 as advance college fee during the registration for online counselling.

Based on the state rank, the UP BEd counselling will be divided into four phases.

During the online counselling process, registered candidates will be able to fill their choices of colleges from September 21 to 24. Candidates must note that the choices filled by them are will be locked and they will not be changed once locked.

The UP JEE BEd first allotment list will be released on September 25.

The candidates need to report to the allotted college within three days from the date of allotment with all the original documents, self-attested copies along with the provisional cum allotment cum confirmation letter by September 29.

Applicants will be required to carry mark sheets of all exams, birth certificate, photo identity proof, two passport size photographs and fee receipts.

Here’s a complete counselling schedule

UP BEd JEE 2021: How To Register For Counselling

Step 1: Go to the official website of Lucknow University - lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘JEE B.Ed. 2021-23 Counselling’ tab located under the main menu

Step 3: Select ‘Counselling Login’ option and enter your User ID and Password.

Step 4: A new window will open. Fill the application form and upload the required documents in the specified format

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Take a print out of the registration form for future reference and keep it safe