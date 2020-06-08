UP B.Ed. JEE 2020: Option To Change Exam Centre Opens Today

  • Home
Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jun 8, 2020 9:22 am IST

New Delhi:

For UP B.Ed. JEE 2020, candidates will be allowed to change their exam centre. The option to change the centre details will be open till June 14. Only registered candidates will be allowed to change the exam centres they had opted while filling the online application forms.

UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is held by Lucknow University for admission to B.Ed. programme offered by 16 universities in the state.

UP B.Ed. JEE will be objective in nature. The examination will have two papers. Paper one will have two parts - General Knowledge and Hindi language. Both sections will have 50 questions each. The second paper will also have two parts - General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude (Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture). This paper will also have 50 questions each in both parts.

UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 was scheduled on April 6 but was deferred until further notice due to the crisis arisen out of coronavirus spread. New dates for the exam will be announced in due course of time. With the delay in the entrance exam, the result and consequently the counselling process will be delayed too.


