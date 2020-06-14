UP B.Ed. JEE 2020: Lucknow University Extends Deadline To Change Exam Centre

  • Home
Lucknow University has extended the deadline to change exam centre for UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam to be held this year.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jun 14, 2020 1:35 pm IST

New Delhi:

Lucknow University has extended the deadline to change exam centre for UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam to be held this year. Candidates who applied for the B.Ed. Entrance exam in Uttar Pradesh, can now change their exam centres till June 19, 2020. Earlier the deadline to change exam centres was June 14.

The link to change UP B.Ed. JEE exam centres is available on Lucknow University website.

UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is held by Lucknow University for admission to B.Ed. programme offered by 16 universities in the state.

UP B.Ed. JEE will be objective in nature. The examination will have two papers. Paper one will have two parts - General Knowledge and Hindi language. Both sections will have 50 questions each. The second paper will also have two parts - General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude (Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture). This paper will also have 50 questions each in both parts.

UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 was scheduled on April 6 but was deferred until further notice due to the crisis arisen out of coronavirus spread. New dates for the exam will be announced in due course of time. With the delay in the entrance exam, the result and consequently the counselling process will be delayed too.

