Lucknow University Allows Change In Exam Centre For UP B.Ed. JEE 2020

Lucknow University is allowing candidates to change exam centre for UP B.Ed. JEE

Lucknow University will allow applicants for Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (UP B.Ed. JEE) to submit new choices for exam centre. Candidates who wish to change their previously selected examination centres can do so by logging in their application form using their registration number.

In case a candidate is not allotted a newly opted exam city, then any one centre from the applicant's original three choices will be considered for the examination. The final selection of examination centre will be done by the University of Lucknow.

UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 was scheduled on April 6 but was deferred until further notice due to the crisis arisen out of coronavirus spread. New dates for the exam will be announced in due course of time. With the delay in the entrance exam, the result and consequently the counselling process will be delayed too.

UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is held by Lucknow University for admission to B.Ed. programme offered by 16 universities in the state.

UP B.Ed. JEE will be objective in nature. The examination will have two papers. Paper one will have two parts - General Knowledge and Hindi language. Both sections will have 50 questions each. The second paper will also have two parts - General Aptitude Test, and Subject Aptitude (Arts/Science/Commerce/Agriculture). This paper will also have 50 questions each in both parts.

Each question paper will be of three hours' duration. Each question will carry two marks and one-third of the marks allotted to a question will be deducted for every wrong answer.