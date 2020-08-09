UP B.Ed. JEE candidates being sanitized before entering exam centre

UP B.Ed. JEE 2020 began today with safety protocol in place. Candidates appearing for the exam were seen queued up outside exam centres in face mask. The state government had allowed examinees to travel with their admit card during the weekend lockdown.

Candidates appearing for the exam were screened and sanitized before entering the exam centre premises.

UP B.Ed. JEE candidates stand in a queue outside exam centre

"People appearing for the UP B.Ed JEE 2020 exam being screened and sanitized at the entrance of an examination center. The examinees are allowed to travel with their admit cards, during the weekend lockdown," tweeted news agency ANI.

Kanpur: People appearing for the UP B.Ed JEE 2020 exam being screened and sanitized at the entrance of an examination center.



The examinees are allowed to travel with their admit cards, during the weekend lockdown. pic.twitter.com/6SKE2fRX43 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 9, 2020

This year, 4,31,904 candidates have applied for the UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE).It was earlier notified that UP B.Ed. JEE will be held on August 9, 2020 in two sessions.

Lucknow University, which was the organizer for the exam, had assigned 19 nodal centres for 73 districts in the state. This year, no private college or school was made an exam centre for the B.Ed. entrance exam.

The Chairman for B.Ed. JEE board had requested candidates appearing for the exam to observe all necessary health protocols on the day of the exam. The government had allowed running tempos, cabs, and private and government buses in the state on August 8 and August 9 to ensure availability of transportation for candidates who would be traveling for the exam.

To ensure safety of candidates, disposable strips were arranged this year to take thumb print of those appearing in the exam.

UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) is held by Lucknow University for admission to B.Ed. programme offered by 16 universities in the state. There are two papers in the exam and each is objective in nature.